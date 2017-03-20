Mrs Chan, whose baby died in a blunder at Prince of Wales Hospital. Photo: Jonathan Wong
They are currently taken to the hospital nearest their home, regardless of how many other women are waiting to deliver The loss of a baby in a blunder at an overstretched public hospital has sparked debate about whether women should be allowed to choose in which hospital they give birth. Current policy restricts expectant mothers to the public hospital closest to their homes regardless of how many women are booked into delivery rooms.
