Moncton man upset after funeral car b...

Moncton man upset after funeral car booted in private parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: CBC News

Jeff Burns says he was upset to find a parking boot on his car after he left a funeral. A Moncton man says he'd like to be reimbursed the money he paid to get a parking boot off his car after it was parked in a private lot while his family attended a relative's funeral on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo... 19 min kopl 4
News Candy Palmater hosts The Dinner Party 2017 Fri where Joan these ... 1
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw... Feb 6 Frosty 1
News In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall... Feb '17 silly rabbit 1
News Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ... Jan '17 Justin 1
News Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko Jan '17 many roads still bad 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,333,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC