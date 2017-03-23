Moncton buys Castle Manor lawn for $222K and a downtown parking lot
The City of Moncton is the new owner of the Castle Manor lawn that one assessment valued at $1.1 million. It traded a large section of the Robinson court parking lot plus $222,990 to buy the lawn that buffers Mountain Road and Castle Manor's still-in-development high-end condos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Fri
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar 16
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|Mar 11
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC