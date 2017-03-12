Memramcook man arrested in connection with multi-province cargo theft ring

Police continue to make arrests in connection to a multi-province crime ring that stole more than $5 million in various goods - including tractors, luxury cars and food products. Leblanc is alleged to have been part of a ring that stole more than $5 million in various goods - including tractors, luxury cars and food products - in almost 80 thefts in New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario.

