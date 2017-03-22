Mayor moves to sack Sackville extension
The extension of Sackville Road from Mary Avenue to Third Line had already been approved as part of the city's capital budget and transportation master plan City Council has decided to postpone a planned 830-metre extension of Sackville Road, after Mayor Christian Provenzano said the $5 million project may no longer be advisable given the city's current economic realities "We're going to have another road to plow. Another road to maintain.
