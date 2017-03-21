Man pleads guilty to violations found aboard Tiverton sea urchin boat

Fishery officer Jacklyn Titus said the inspection of the sea urchin boat in Tiverton on Feb. 9 by fishery officers from the Digby Detachment found the boat's license holder, Kyle J. Cline of Beaver Harbour, N.B., had committed three violations: Cline was charged Mar. 1 with all three offences. He appeared at court in Digby Mar. 13 and pleaded guilty to all charges.

