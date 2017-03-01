Man and 2 dogs rescued from submerged...

Man and 2 dogs rescued from submerged, overturned car

Firefighters from the Oromocto Fire Department use the Jaws of Life to rescue a man and two dogs from an overturned car. The fire chief in Oromocto, N.B., says another 12 inches of water could have spelled tragedy for three people and two dogs involved in a car accident early Friday morning.

