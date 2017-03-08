Man accused of stealing school bus, ramming police cars needs longer assessment
Matthew Duke, 19, of Saint John was sent for a 30-day psychiatric assessment on Feb. 10. A 19-year-old man accused of stealing a wheelchair-accessible school bus and smashing into two police cars during a chase through west Saint John requires more time to undergo a psychiatric assessment. Matthew Duke was sent for a 30-day psychiatric assessment on Feb. 10 and was due back Friday in Saint John provincial court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|17 hr
|2017hlp
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
|Funding comes through for phase two of Sackvill...
|Mar 7
|hidden dealios
|1
|The demise of the Avro Arrow project
|Mar 7
|sad 4 Canada
|1
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|Mar 6
|kopl
|13
|Candy Palmater hosts The Dinner Party 2017
|Mar 3
|where Joan these ...
|1
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC