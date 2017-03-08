Man accused of stealing school bus, ramming police cars needs longer assessment

Matthew Duke, 19, of Saint John was sent for a 30-day psychiatric assessment on Feb. 10. A 19-year-old man accused of stealing a wheelchair-accessible school bus and smashing into two police cars during a chase through west Saint John requires more time to undergo a psychiatric assessment. Matthew Duke was sent for a 30-day psychiatric assessment on Feb. 10 and was due back Friday in Saint John provincial court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.