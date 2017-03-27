'Make the story right': CBC explanati...

'Make the story right': CBC explanation for mini-series slight not enough for Annapolis Royal mayor

The company that produced a 10-part Canadian history mini-series that left out Samuel de Champlain's Habitation at Port-Royal made an editorial decision based on the Nova Scotia settlement's perceived lack of permanence, says a CBC spokesperson. The first episode aired March 26 and described Quebec as the first permanent European settlement in Canada, a claim that irked Annapolis Royal Mayor Bill MacDonald.

