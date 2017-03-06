Liberals played politics during House of Commons break with blizzard of cheque handouts worth $1.25B
It was a blizzard of cheque handouts from MPs the likes of which has never been seen in the nearly decade-old National Post database that tracks each and every federal government spending announcement. Last week, with the House of Commons in recess, Liberal MPs announced 188 loans, grants, contributions and government contract awards worth a combined $1.25 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|8 hr
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
|Funding comes through for phase two of Sackvill...
|11 hr
|hidden dealios
|1
|The demise of the Avro Arrow project
|11 hr
|sad 4 Canada
|1
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|Mon
|kopl
|13
|Candy Palmater hosts The Dinner Party 2017
|Mar 3
|where Joan these ...
|1
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw...
|Feb 6
|Frosty
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC