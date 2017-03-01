'It's a total loss:' Dieppe home dest...

'It's a total loss:' Dieppe home destroyed in fire while owners on vacation

7 min ago

About 25 firefighters responded to a house fire in Dieppe over the weekend, fighting not only the flames but also the freezing cold. "It's a total loss," said fire chief Conrad Landry with the Dieppe Fire Department.

