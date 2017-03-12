It's A 'Pleasure' To Welcome Feist's ...

It's A 'Pleasure' To Welcome Feist's First Album In Six Years

Feist has finally returned with her fifth studio album 'Pleasure' coming later this Spring, and she has just unveiled the irresistable guitar-led title track. The four-time Grammy Award nominated singer also has a handful of live appearances coming up in her home nation of Canada.

