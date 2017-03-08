Island's university secures email system after attacks in Moncton

The University of Prince Edward Island has tightened the security of its email system in the wake of incidents at the University of Moncton where malicious emails have been sent to students and staff targeting a female student. "We balance, of course, the free flow of electronic information against the threat or the risk of anything malicious, but that being said a we've tightened our security on our email in response to the situation," Sanderson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.