Investigation into 2 suspicious deaths at Saint John hotel continues
It appeared to be business as usual at the Best Western Plus hotel the morning after two bodies were found inside. Saint John police continue to investigate two suspicious deaths at a hotel on the city's east side, but have no new information to release, as of Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|Feb 18
|LRT Zoomer
|3
|Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw...
|Feb 6
|Frosty
|1
|In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall...
|Feb 2
|silly rabbit
|1
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan '17
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan '17
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan '17
|Not numb
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC