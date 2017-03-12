Integration still a challenge for Syrian refugees one year later:...
More than a year after landing in Canada, many Syrian refugees are still having trouble integrating, according to government data and researchers who have studied the issue. In comparison to government-sponsored refugees, privately sponsored newcomers tend to fare much better in the short term in language acquisition and job integration, Dawn Edlund of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|17 hr
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Wed
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|Mar 11
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC