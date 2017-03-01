Ikea Canada adds Fredericton to collection points in N.B.
Ikea Canada is launching five new collection points in the Atlantic region, including one in Fredericton at 65 McKenzie Road. Earlier this year, Ikea announced that Moncton and Saint John would get collection points, where customers pick up merchandise ordered online to save on shipping fees.
