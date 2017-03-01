Horizon Health dealing with thoracic ...

Horizon Health dealing with thoracic surgery coverage 'crisis'

The Horizon Health Network says it has 'made arrangements' with two surgeons in Fredericton and Moncton for 'urgent' cases. The Saint John and Moncton areas won't have not have any thoracic surgery coverage for at least a month - a situation described as a "crisis" in an internal Horizon Health Network email, obtained by CBC News.

