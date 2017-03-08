Health Canada talks of opening up 'black box of medicines' safety'
Canadians could be a step closer to being able to access sensitive information about the safety of drugs and medical devices. It could be the beginning of a fundamental change to Health Canada's longstanding practice of treating clinical trial data as confidential drug company secrets, said Prof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Thu
|2017hlp
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
|Funding comes through for phase two of Sackvill...
|Mar 7
|hidden dealios
|1
|The demise of the Avro Arrow project
|Mar 7
|sad 4 Canada
|1
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|Mar 6
|kopl
|13
|Candy Palmater hosts The Dinner Party 2017
|Mar 3
|where Joan these ...
|1
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC