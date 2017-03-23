Halifax police charge N.B. man with murder in death of woman 12 years ago
A New Brunswick man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in a Halifax apartment 12 years ago. Investigators in the cold case unit of the Halifax police say 50-year-old Donald Murray Peters was arrested without incident in Saint John, N.B., on Wednesday and was to appear in court in Halifax to face the charge.
