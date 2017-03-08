Halifax men accused of assaulting Den...

Halifax men accused of assaulting Dennis Oland behind bars due in court

Read more: GlobalNews

Two Halifax men charged with assaulting Dennis Oland in a New Brunswick prison are expected to appear in court this afternoon. Convicted killer Cody Alexander Muise and Aaron Marriott, who was convicted in a 2008 drug shooting, allegedly attacked Oland at Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., on July 31. The 48-year-old Saint John financial planner had been jailed for 10 months after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning of his multi-millionaire father, businessman Richard Oland.

