Halifax advocates applaud report recommending sexual assault training for all judges, Mounties

A report from the House of Commons committee on the status of women recommending all judges and RCMP officers receive mandatory training on gender-based violence and sexual assault is being applauded in Nova Scotia. "We believe that kind of training around gender-based violence is extremely important, not just for judges and law enforcement officers, but for everybody," said Conor Falvey, provincial coordinator with Sexual Health Nova Scotia.

