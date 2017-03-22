Halifax advocates applaud report recommending sexual assault training for all judges, Mounties
A report from the House of Commons committee on the status of women recommending all judges and RCMP officers receive mandatory training on gender-based violence and sexual assault is being applauded in Nova Scotia. "We believe that kind of training around gender-based violence is extremely important, not just for judges and law enforcement officers, but for everybody," said Conor Falvey, provincial coordinator with Sexual Health Nova Scotia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar 16
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|Mar 11
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC