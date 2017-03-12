Gagetown residents not giving up figh...

Gagetown residents not giving up fight for ferry

The fight to bring back the Gagetown ferry is far from over according to farmers and local business owners in the Village of Gagetown. Save the Gagetown-Jemseg Ferry committee organizer Wilf Hiscock said residents won't give up despite the government standing their ground.

