Fredericton police try on body cameras for 90-day test

Six Fredericton police officers started using body cameras Friday for a 90-day trial of the technology that could help increase public trust, the deputy chief says. Deputy Chief Martin Gaudet said the officers will wear the cameras on the front of their uniforms as they collect evidence that can be used investigations or in court But Gaudet said he also hopes the cameras will raise the public's trust in the force, now that more police interactions with residents will be recorded.

