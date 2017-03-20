Forest land tax freeze continues while homeowners protest tax bills
Robert Jones has been a reporter and producer with CBC New Brunswick since 1990. His investigative reports on petroleum pricing in New Brunswick won several regional and national awards and led to the adoption of price regulation in 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar 16
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|Mar 11
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC