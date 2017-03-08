Flamingos and parrots coming to Magne...

Flamingos and parrots coming to Magnetic Hill Zoo this summer

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

"We're going to have a flamboyance of flamingos, and we're going to have a pair of the largest parrots in the world," zoo manager Bruce Dougan told CBC's Information Morning Moncton . Staff at the Magnetic Hill Zoo had to plow around the tiger enclosure this winter so the fence wouldn't be "shorter than it's supposed to be."

