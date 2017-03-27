Fire department hosting pancake suppe...

Fire department hosting pancake supper April 1 in Advocate Harbour

On Friday, March 31, Spencer's Island Bingo will be held at the Advocate Fire Hall at 7 p.m. Come on out for an evening of fun. On Saturday, April 1, the annual Firemen's Pancake Supper will be held at the Advocate Fire Hall from 4:30-6 p.m. The cost will be $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. The Advocate United Church services are now being held at Chignecto Manor for the winter at 9 a.m. on April 9 and April 23. The Meals on Wheels program that operates from the Bayview Health Centre is seeing an increase in customers and they now need more volunteers to deliver meals on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

