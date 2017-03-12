Feist announces fifth studio album 'P...

Feist announces fifth studio album 'Pleasure' will arrive in April

Canadian singer-songwriter Feist says "Pleasure," her first studio album in nearly six years, will be released on April 28. It's the first time Feist has released an album of new material since 2011's "Metals," which won the Polaris Music Prize. She reunited with longtime collaborators Mocky and Renaud Letang for her fifth studio album.

