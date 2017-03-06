Federal government to axe 'zombie law...

Federal government to axe 'zombie laws' from Canada's Criminal Code

55 min ago

Minister of Justice and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould is expected to table legislation to update Canada's Criminal Code on Wednesday. The federal government is moving to clean up Canada's Criminal Code by stripping so-called "zombie laws" from the books.

