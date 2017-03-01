EMO warns of local flooding as snowfall, freezing rain and rain warnings issued for part of province
There is a risk of localized flooding in parts of New Brunswick says the province's Emergency Measures Organization. With snowfall, freezing rain and rain warnings issued for parts of the province, the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says there may be a risk of localized flooding in some areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|2 hr
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|Feb 18
|LRT Zoomer
|3
|Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw...
|Feb 6
|Frosty
|1
|In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall...
|Feb 2
|silly rabbit
|1
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan '17
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan '17
|Rob
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC