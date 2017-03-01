Dundas Plowing Match and Agricultural...

Dundas Plowing Match and Agricultural Fair mulls the future of the pig scramble

Though Ranald MacFarlane took part in the scrambles as a child, he is opposed to them now. Following the cancellation of other pig scrambles in the Maritimes, the fair and the province are now talking about its future.

