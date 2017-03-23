Dame Hyacinth speaking...Patricia Routledge honoured at Buckingham Palace
Dame Patricia Routledge said the Prince of Wales shared his joy with her that she has finally been recognised for her work in the theatre as she was honoured at Buckingham Palace. The Keeping Up Appearances actress, 88, was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire for her services to the theatre and charity and was honoured by Charles, who she said was "pleased" to see her receive the title.
