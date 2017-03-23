Dame Hyacinth speaking...Patricia Rou...

Dame Hyacinth speaking...Patricia Routledge honoured at Buckingham Palace

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

Dame Patricia Routledge said the Prince of Wales shared his joy with her that she has finally been recognised for her work in the theatre as she was honoured at Buckingham Palace. The Keeping Up Appearances actress, 88, was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire for her services to the theatre and charity and was honoured by Charles, who she said was "pleased" to see her receive the title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on... 4 hr Cheeses 1
News Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura... Mar 16 Native TeePee Award 1
News Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen... Mar 15 Operation Obliger 1
News Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12) Mar 13 Confidential 2
News Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08) Mar 12 Geo k Weissler 2
News Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer... Mar 11 layoffs at Spicers 1
News Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl... Mar 9 2017hlp 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,709 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC