Cold weather cancels some events in northern New Brunswick
While the extreme cold warning has been lifted for northern New Brunswick, the cold temperatures and brisk winds are leaving organizers of events across the region no option but to cancel. One of those events was a polar dip in Miramichi, a fundraising event to help Riverview teenager Becca Schofield and her family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|1 hr
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Thu
|2017hlp
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
|Funding comes through for phase two of Sackvill...
|Mar 7
|hidden dealios
|1
|The demise of the Avro Arrow project
|Mar 7
|sad 4 Canada
|1
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|Mar 6
|kopl
|13
|Candy Palmater hosts The Dinner Party 2017
|Mar 3
|where Joan these ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC