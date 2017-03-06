Class action lawsuit filed against N....

Class action lawsuit filed against N.B. marijuana producer over pesticide use

Growing flowers of cannabis intended for the medical marijuana market are shown at OrganiGram in Moncton, N.B., on April 14, 2016. A class action lawsuit has been filed against a New Brunswick medical cannabis producer after unapproved pesticides were used in their products.

