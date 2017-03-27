Charles vows UK's - special partnersh...

Charles vows UK's - special partnership' with Romania will endure

The Prince of Wales has begun his tour of Europe by pledging Britain's special relationship with Romania will endure as the UK formally began to sever ties with the EU. Charles, who has close ties with the country, reaffirmed his, and Britain's friendship, with Romania and its people on the day Article 50 was triggered - starting the formal process of Brexit.

