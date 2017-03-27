Charles vows UK's - special partnership' with Romania will endure
The Prince of Wales has begun his tour of Europe by pledging Britain's special relationship with Romania will endure as the UK formally began to sever ties with the EU. Charles, who has close ties with the country, reaffirmed his, and Britain's friendship, with Romania and its people on the day Article 50 was triggered - starting the formal process of Brexit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar 16
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|Mar 11
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC