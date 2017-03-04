Canada judge's 'a drunk can consent' ruling stirs debate

Taxi driver Bassam Al Rawi was acquitted of a 2015 sexual assault charge involving a passenger on Wednesday in Halifax provincial court On the evening of May 22-23, 2015, when the young woman in question was luckily found sprawled in Bassam Al-Rawi's taxi by Const. Monia Thibault, she was drunk and unconscious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.