Canada judge's 'a drunk can consent' ...

Canada judge's 'a drunk can consent' ruling stirs debate

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Taxi driver Bassam Al Rawi was acquitted of a 2015 sexual assault charge involving a passenger on Wednesday in Halifax provincial court On the evening of May 22-23, 2015, when the young woman in question was luckily found sprawled in Bassam Al-Rawi's taxi by Const. Monia Thibault, she was drunk and unconscious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Candy Palmater hosts The Dinner Party 2017 Fri where Joan these ... 1
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Wed where Halton WWI ... 1
News In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo... Feb 18 LRT Zoomer 3
News Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw... Feb 6 Frosty 1
News In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall... Feb 2 silly rabbit 1
News Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ... Jan '17 Justin 1
News Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko Jan '17 many roads still bad 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,961 • Total comments across all topics: 279,309,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC