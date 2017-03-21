Brendan O'Carroll wants This Morning'...

Brendan O'Carroll wants This Morning's Holly and Phillip AND their mums on his new show

Salisbury Journal

Mrs Brown's Boys star Brendan O'Carroll has said he would love to have presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as guests on his new TV chat show - along with their mothers. He will assume his alter ego as the potty-mouthed Irish widow for the Saturday night programme, where he will speak to the mums of his celebrity guests.

