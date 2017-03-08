Booker: GOP can't force Obamacare rep...

Booker: GOP can't force Obamacare replacement 'down our throats'

19 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

The Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is a "bad policy" that will harm lower-income people, Sen. Cory Booker said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union." "The Republicans cannot just force this down our throats," the New Jersey Democrat told anchor Jake Tapper.

