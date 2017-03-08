Booker: GOP can't force Obamacare replacement 'down our throats'
The Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is a "bad policy" that will harm lower-income people, Sen. Cory Booker said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union." "The Republicans cannot just force this down our throats," the New Jersey Democrat told anchor Jake Tapper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|Sat
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
|Funding comes through for phase two of Sackvill...
|Mar 7
|hidden dealios
|1
|The demise of the Avro Arrow project
|Mar 7
|sad 4 Canada
|1
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|Mar 6
|kopl
|13
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC