Bold new plans for Cheltenham leisure...

Bold new plans for Cheltenham leisure centre, but they will come at a cost

15 hrs ago

More classes, an improved sauna, steam rooms, a bigger gymnasium and an aquatics play space for children could all come to Cheltenham's sports centre. Leisure At Cheltenham has plans to improve what it offers to users in Cheltenham - and hopes to attract more visitors - but it needs up to A 1.5 million to fund its plans.

Comments made yesterday: 22,342

