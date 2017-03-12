Blizzard to drop 15 cm on eastern New...

Blizzard to drop 15 cm on eastern New Brunswick, some schools closed

A blizzard warning is in place today for all of eastern New Brunswick with snow and strong winds expected throughout the day. A blizzard warning is in place for the eastern half of New Brunswick with showers expected to mix with snow early this afternoon in the south, forcing some schools to close.

