Baby rhinos and elephants to get some Nova Scotian love
It's a long way from Nova Scotia to South Africa, but Nadine Ferguson is doing her part to help baby rhinos and elephants orphaned by poachers. The Middle Sackville resident recently became involved with grassroots organization Blankets for Baby Rhinos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|13 hr
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|Mar 11
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
|Funding comes through for phase two of Sackvill...
|Mar 7
|hidden dealios
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC