As Trump tightens border, U.S. Congress bill would allow snowbirds to stay for an extra two months

President Donald Trump has been single-minded when it comes to immigration, pledging to strengthen the United States' borders and keep certain people out, especially if they happen to be from Mexico or some Muslim nations. But a bipartisan bill introduced in the House of Representatives last month would actually open the door wider to one group: older Canadians who winter south of the border.

