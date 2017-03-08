Arrest warrant issued for Shediac man

An arrest warrant was issued for Jean-FranA ois Mallet, 22, who is charged with aggravated assault, mischief and breach of a probation order, the RCMP said. Shediac RCMP are asking for the public's help finding Jean-FranA ois Mallet, who is wanted for aggravated assault.

