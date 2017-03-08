Arrest warrant issued for Shediac man
An arrest warrant was issued for Jean-FranA ois Mallet, 22, who is charged with aggravated assault, mischief and breach of a probation order, the RCMP said. Shediac RCMP are asking for the public's help finding Jean-FranA ois Mallet, who is wanted for aggravated assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|22 hr
|2017hlp
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
|Funding comes through for phase two of Sackvill...
|Mar 7
|hidden dealios
|1
|The demise of the Avro Arrow project
|Mar 7
|sad 4 Canada
|1
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|Mar 6
|kopl
|13
|Candy Palmater hosts The Dinner Party 2017
|Mar 3
|where Joan these ...
|1
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC