Appeal court overturns 2nd-degree murder conviction of Frederick Cormier Jr.
Spencer Eldridge, 23, died from stab wounds suffered during a fight outside a home on Lancaster Street on Saint John's west side on May 13, 2014. The New Brunswick Court of Appeal has ordered a new murder trial for Frederick Cormier Jr. in the 2014 stabbing death of Spencer Eldridge in Saint John.
