AMC Maine Chapter Potluck and Presentation : PaddleQuest1500

PaddleQuest 1500, An Expedition to Inspire Outdoor Desire: Linking the Northern Forest Canoe Trail and Maine Island Trail via Canada OR How I met the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Survived Violent Storms Join us as John Connelly shares this journey with us. On June 25th, 2016, he became the first to both canoe the Northern Forest Canoe Trail and kayak the Maine Island Trail, but went a step further connecting them with the Saint John River and Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick, Canada; 1500-miles in 75-days.

