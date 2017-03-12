All-night DeFrost Festival an attempt to make Moncton a mini-Montreal
DeFrost Festival, happening at the Dieppe Arts and Cultural Centre on Saturday and Sunday, is billed as the Maritimes' first electronic winter festival. Megan Hannington, an organizer of the DeFrost Festival, says electronic music is a good way to bring different people together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Thu
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Wed
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|Mar 11
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC