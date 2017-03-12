All-night DeFrost Festival an attempt...

All-night DeFrost Festival an attempt to make Moncton a mini-Montreal

DeFrost Festival, happening at the Dieppe Arts and Cultural Centre on Saturday and Sunday, is billed as the Maritimes' first electronic winter festival. Megan Hannington, an organizer of the DeFrost Festival, says electronic music is a good way to bring different people together.

