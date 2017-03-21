After worst cargo season in years, St. Lawrence Seaway opens for shipping

Artists Fonki, Benny Wilding, Brian Beyung and Ankh One, left to right, stand on the deck of the CSL St-Laurent with its captain Joey Belley during the opening of the 59th navigation season of the St. Lawrence Seaway, Monday, March 20, 2017 in Montreal. The group of artists painted the mural on the ship entitled The Sea Keeper depicting a Canada goose in flight.

