Accused murderer Marissa Shephard to be sentenced for assaulting jail guard

Marissa Shephard, 21, of Moncton, is in custody awaiting a preliminary inquiry on charges of first-degree murder and arson in connection with the death of Baylee Wylie, 18, in December of 2015. Shephard pleaded guilty on Feb. 20 to assaulting a correctional officer at the New Brunswick Women's Correctional Centre in Miramichi on July 28. Shephard, 21, of Moncton, has been in custody since March 1 on charges of first-degree murder and arson in connection with the death of Moncton teen Baylee Wylie in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.