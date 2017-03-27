5 reasons Supreme Court should acquit Dennis Oland of murder, defence argues
Dennis Oland, who spent about 10 months in prison, has been free on bail since Oct. 25, after the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial. Dennis Oland's defence lawyers want the Supreme Court of Canada to deem his second-degree murder conviction an "unreasonable verdict" and acquit him based on five grounds of "public importance," including the "earwitness" evidence of a man who was working below Richard Oland's office the night he was bludgeoned to death.
