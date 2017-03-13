4 men charged in $1M Canada Day lobster heist
RCMP say a stolen transport truck was used in the theft of a refrigerated unit filled with lobster in Grand-Anse, N.B., on July 1. Four men have been charged in the theft of $1 million worth of lobster in northern New Brunswick company on Canada Day, say RCMP. Police believe the lobster theft is connected to a larger crime ring targeting cargo shipments in Quebec and New Brunswick, Cpl.
