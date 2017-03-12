3 collisions lead to arrests of 3 impaired drivers

Three female drivers were arrested for impaired driving after being involved in three separate collisions in Moncton and Riverview over a six hour period Friday night and into Saturday morning. Sgt. Matthew Roy of the Codiac RCMP says the collisions happened between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Two involved collisions with other vehicles, one moving and one parked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.